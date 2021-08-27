Swiss women also lose to Finland

Women’s World Cup – At the end of the World Cup preliminary round, the Swiss women’s team in Calgary did not have a chance to win even against Finland. Coach Colin Muller’s team lost 6-0.

Switzerland fell hopelessly with 0:4 in third place. After a 0:1 power play by Susanna Tabani, Petra Nieminen hit a hat-trick for the Finns. As a result, the Swiss woman only wanted to limit the damage. But in the end, it resulted in the biggest defeat of the World Cup.

Not only did the Swiss not impress defensively, as in previous games, but they also acted harmlessly. They managed only five shots on target against Finland.

Alina Muller, who missed the second game with an ankle injury and could no longer play for the rest of the World Cup, again missed every nook and cranny. In the four group matches, Switzerland scored only a goal in the 1:3 match against the Russians. The Swiss will also meet the Republic of China in the quarter-finals.

The special mode wants the Swiss women to be in the quarter-finals before the tournament because they belong in Group A, which includes the top five teams. The Russian match will be held on Saturday.

Results and standings

Calgary. Women’s World Cup. Group A (1-5): Finland 6-0 Switzerland (4-0, 1-0, 1-0). – Ranking: 1. America 3/9 (12:0). 2. Canada 3/9 (15:4). 3. Finland 4/6 (13:8). 4. Team ROC (Russia) 4/3 (4:16). 5. Switzerland 4/0 (1:17). Switzerland will meet the Republic of China in the quarter-finals.