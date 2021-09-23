Swiss will reopen Alpine Lounge from October

With Alpine Lounge, Swiss is opening another lounge at Zurich Airport in response to the planned opening of the USA at the beginning of November.

The Swiss are also reacting to the US opening to vaccinate travelers from Europe. In addition to a wide range of flights, the Swiss Alpine Lounge at Zurich Airport will also reopen and welcome passengers in October, such as The Swiss announced himself. Other lounge options are also being expanded.

In the context of opening the United States to vaccinated travelers from Europe, the Swiss are also reacting. In addition to expanding the range of flights, the Swiss national carrier is also expanding the range of lounges for matching passengers in the Alpine Lounge in Zurich. Because Switzerland is also benefiting from the now hugely increased demand for flights to the United States. In order for the width of the lounge to also do justice to the increasing number of passengers, more lounges are needed. From October 7, the Alpine Lounge at Zurich Airport will again receive passengers.

Swiss Alpine Lounge at Zurich Airport.

Opening times are between 6 am and 6 pm. The Swiss Alpine Lounge is available to Miles & More Senator and HON holders, as well as Star Alliance Gold and First Class, Swiss Business Class and Lufthansa (including Austrian Airlines) guests. In addition, corresponding passengers can use Lounge A, including the First Class Lounge, and the Senator Lounge at Dock E – here with extended opening times. A detailed review of the Swiss Alpine Lounge in Zurich can be found here.

The United States will reopen its borders to European travelers in November — provided full protection is provided for vaccination, negative COVID-19 testing, and follow-up contact. Mother Lufthansa also recorded a significant increase in reservations for flights to the United States in the first few hours after the news was announced. The entry ban was imposed by former US President Donald Trump on March 14, 2020 and maintained by his successor, Joe Biden. But the “travel ban” will finally end in November. So far, there has been one aspect, that only American travelers can travel to Europe fairly easily, although the move is tightened again.

Conclusion on the reopening of the Swiss Alpine Hall in Zurich

Like Lufthansa, the Swiss subsidiary is also feeling the upside caused by the planned opening of the United States to travelers from Europe. As part of this, the Swiss are expanding lounge offerings at their most important hub at Zurich Airport. As a result, from October 7 – and thus until a good month before the US opens – the Alpine Lounge will once again welcome authorized passengers from early morning until late evening. In addition, the range of flights will be increased further to meet the demand.

