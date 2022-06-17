Swiss watch giant TAG Heuer allows users to view NFTs

Swiss luxury watch maker Today, this year It has taken a step further by launching a new feature that allows users to display non-fungible tokens (NFTs) on their smartwatch face web 3 she did.

The new feature will be added to the Tag Heuer Connected Caliber E4 smartwatch, with existing owners having the option to upgrade the feature with a free update via apple and Play Store from The Google To support the company in one Blog post.

“Verified NFTs are displayed in a hexagon with a cloud of particles surrounding the image. Some NFTs are still images, while others are animated GIFs. The TAG Heuer watch face will support these formats in crisp detail, with animations turned on. In an endless loop,” says the watchmaker.

The company added that users can stream multiple NFTs to their watch via a paired smartphone, and choose from three available themes to showcase their digital content. You can also resize the images to make sure they fit the circular screen of the smartwatch.

Users also have the option to view NFTs stored in browser wallets such as Metamask or Ledger Live are saved. They can connect their watches to these wallets and choose which NFTs they want to display.

The watchmaker has partnered with key community members on iconic NFT projects, including Boredom Monkey Yacht Club (BAYC) And the clone-XTo create the perfect user experience.

For TAG Heuer, this isn’t his first foray into the crypto world. In mid-May, the watch manufacturer has LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton (LVMH) for him partnership With a cryptocurrency payment provider BitPay a favour. Since then, 12 different cryptocurrencies have been accepted as payment options, including Bitcoin (BTC), Bitcoin Cash (BCH), Dogecoin (DOGE), Ethereum (ETH), Litecoin (LTC), and Shiba Inu (SHIB), as well as Many currencies. Stable currencies pegged to the US dollar.

Follow our affiliate links:

Buy your cryptocurrency PrimeXBTAnd the Next generation trading platform

Secure your crypto on wallets like ledgers And the Tresor

Join your encrypted transactions anonymously NordVPN