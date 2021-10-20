swiss turtles former introduction with sporting director in Gladbach

Former football presenter Cedrina Schaller has been working for German club Gladbach since the beginning of May. Now she may have found happiness in her own life as well.
The basics in brief
- Sedrina Schaller works as an assistant team manager at Borussia Mönchengladbach.
- Now it looks like she’s found a new love at work.
- The lucky one has to be Gladbach sporting director Max Eberl (48).
Until the end of February this year, Sedrina Schaller was still in the spotlight. The native in Zurich worked as a presenter for the Tele1 and Blue sport programmes. I’ve had it since May Assistant Team Manager job in a Borussia Monchengladbach else.
With Foals, Schaller not only appears to have found happiness on a professional level, but also appears to be a spark in her own life!
As Bild Online reported, the 33-year-old is the new sweetheart of sports director Max Eberl, 48. The two were seen embracing each other at an amateur football match over the weekend.
“It is true that we get along well,” the 48-year-old only confirms to the portal. The photo of the two love birds suggests more than that.
Although there are radio waves next to the stadium, things are not going well for the Gladbachers in the tournament. Borussia is in a disappointing 10th place in eight night matches.
“Internet nerd. Avid student. Zombie guru. Tv enthusiast. Coffee advocate. Social media expert. Music geek. Professional food maven. Thinker. Troublemaker.”