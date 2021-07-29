Swiss sprinter Alex Wilson withdrew from the Games after a temporary doping ban was reinstated

Swiss sprinter Alex Wilson’s Olympic dream came to an abrupt end after he was immediately suspended for a temporary anti-doping rule violation.

The Jamaican-born Wilson, who is registered in the men’s 100 and 200 metres, was provisionally suspended by the Swiss Anti-Doping Administration in April after testing positive for the banned steroid trenbolone in an out-of-competition test in March.

The International Athletics Federations (IAAF) has appealed the Swiss Olympics’ decision to lift the temporary ban at the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS), which overturned the ruling and lifted the ban.

A statement issued by the Sports Arbitration Commission stated that “the committee reached the conclusion that the temporary ban imposed on the athlete on April 28, 2021 should not have been lifted by the disciplinary body of the Swiss Olympics.”

Therefore, the decision of the Swiss Olympic Disciplinary Chamber will be lifted on July 2, 2021 and the temporary ban lifted with immediate effect.

“The current decision of the Sports Arbitration Committee is in no way prejudicial to the decision to be issued by the Swiss Olympic company after the end of the disciplinary proceedings.”

Wilson appealed his suspension for accidentally ingesting the substance after eating contaminated meat in the United States.

The Swiss Olympic Disciplinary Chamber, the Swiss Universal Sports Organization and the National Olympic Committee lifted the ban on him at the beginning of July.

Meanwhile, Tokyo recorded more than 3,000 new Covid-19 infections on Wednesday, July 28, making it the highest number ever in the Japanese capital since the pandemic began. A total of 169 since the first of July.