Swiss Life Real Estate Fund grows, plans to raise capital | News | Stream

The office space is at 210 Avenue Jean Jaurès in Lyon.



Swiss Life Asset Managers acquires office property in Lyon for its Swiss Life REF (CH) European Properties. The fund grows to 590 million euros. The capital increase is also planned in the middle of the year.

Swiss Life REF (CH) European Properties real estate fund, three years after its launch, with another acquisition in Lyon at the end of 2020, has achieved total fund assets of € 590 million, according to a press release on Thursday. This increased the diversification of the fund according to location and tenants, thus perpetuating the quality strategy that was adopted. As of the reporting date, the portfolio consisted of 16 primary properties in nine countries. The box is well diversified according to the type of use.

Last November, the fully leased office property “Le Solaris” was acquired in Lyon – the second largest economic center in France. The property includes approximately 7,130 square meters of office space, spread over seven light-flooded upper floors and 134 parking spaces on the lower two levels.

The successful growth of the fund will continue with the planned capital increase in the summer of 2021. The fund already has attractive deals in Germany, including the completion of a residential building project in Oldenburg.

Advantages of European real estate investments

The Swiss Life REF (CH) European Properties Fund was launched on November 30, 2017. According to Swiss Life AM, portfolio composition and performance have developed positively since then. The portfolio includes 16 properties in Germany, France, Spain, Luxembourg, Belgium, Great Britain, Ireland, Finland and the Netherlands. The fund invests in fixed office, retail and residential as well as mixed-use properties in European urban areas. The focus is on central locations in large cities and regional centers, as well as in their clusters. In addition, Swiss Life AM takes Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) factors into consideration in the real estate investment business, whether in purchasing, in construction projects, or in management.

European real estate investments are generating attractive returns in the currently persistent low interest rate environment. They also have a low correlation with other asset classes. “Swiss investors can significantly diversify their portfolio with European real estate investments,” says Swiss Life AM.