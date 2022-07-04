Swiss Life Asset Managers: New Head of Swiss Real Estate Business

Zurich – Effective July 4, 2022, there will be personnel changes at Swiss Life Asset Managers Real Estate Switzerland. After five years of successful expansion of the real estate business of Swiss Life Managers asset managers in Switzerland, Renato Pivaretti, Head of Real Estate in Switzerland, decided to take on a new professional challenge. He will be succeeded by Paolo Di Stefano, now Head of Real Estate Transactions.

Paulo Di Stefano joined Swiss Life Asset Managers in 2011 as Head of Real Estate Portfolio Management for the Swiss Life Investment Foundation. In 2016, he took over the area of ​​managing real estate products, acquisitions and club deals and since 2019 he has been responsible for the cross-border real estate transactions area. He studied architecture at ETH Zurich and earned an MBA in Management, Technology and Economics from ETH Zurich.

The management of the real estate transaction division will now be jointly managed as two co-chairs by Jan Blocahn, member of the board of directors of BEOS AG in Berlin, and Paolo Di Stefano.

Real estate investments: a central component of a sustainable growth strategy

Real estate is an important and attractive asset class for Swiss Life asset managers: as long-term investments with sustainable use, they align well with long-term obligations from the insurance business and provide a stable income. With real estate assets under management of CHF 116 billion (as of December 31, 2021), Swiss Life Asset Managers is one of the leading institutional real estate investors in Europe with locations in Switzerland, France, Germany, Luxembourg, Great Britain and Norway. (m/y)

Swiss Life Asset Managers