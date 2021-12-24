sport

Swiss League: Olten wins his first match against Kloten

    Cheers in Olten. The home team wins in front of 4300 fans!

    Player of the Night: Simon Reitz doesn’t let any shot pass!

EHC Olten won the first match in the Swiss league against Kloten 2-0 and consolidates its lead to four points.

Over 4,300 fans want to see the competition between the two best teams in the Swiss league clearly at Olten Kleinholz – and they won’t be disappointed.

