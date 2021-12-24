Swiss League: Olten wins his first match against Kloten

1/2 Cheers in Olten. The home team wins in front of 4300 fans!

2/2 Player of the Night: Simon Reitz doesn’t let any shot pass!

EHC Olten won the first match in the Swiss league against Kloten 2-0 and consolidates its lead to four points.

Over 4,300 fans want to see the competition between the two best teams in the Swiss league clearly at Olten Kleinholz – and they won’t be disappointed.

After a negative third from the start, Jan Mosiman and Benjamin Neukom defeated Clute goalkeeper Sandro Zurkirchen twice within six minutes.

The ascendant candidate from Zürcher Unterland can no longer respond to this. Olten goalkeeper Simon Ritz saved 30 shots.

The first two games of the season went to Kloten, but Solothurn is in the top spot in the second highest league at the moment. Olten has been the leader of the Swiss league since September 21.

La Chaux-de-Fonds is still the best among the rest. Neuchâtel beat the JCK Lions 4-0, but is already 20 points behind Olten. (SDA)

consequences

GCK Lions – La Show du Phone 0: 4

SIER – Langenthal 2: 3

Ticino Missiles – Visp 0:5

Winterthur – Thurgau 1: 2 nV