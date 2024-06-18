June 18, 2024

Swiss Football News – Saibini moves to Servette-Roner to FC Winterthur – Sport

Eileen Curry June 18, 2024 5 min read
Swiss Football News – Saibini moves to Servette – Rohner to FC Winterthur – Sport – SRF


Skip to content

Some items on SRF.ch only work with JavaScript activated.


  1. Sports

  2. Premier League

Contents

legend:

It will be effective in Geneva from the summer

Jeff Saibin, here as Xamax’s coach.

Keystone/Jean-Christophe Bout

Saibin takes charge of Servette’s under-21 team

Servette continues to prepare for the new season and will introduce a prominent name as coach of the Under-21 team: Jeff Saibin. The Luxembourgian announced his next commitment as part of the European Championship preliminary round match between Romania and Ukraine SRF-studio. Saibin’s last coaching position was at Xamax in the 2022/23 season. He previously coached Aarau, Thun and St. Gallen, among others, before heading to the second Bundesliga.

Rohner moves within the canton of Zurich

Fabian Rohner will represent Winterthur from next season. The 25-year-old moves from FC Zurich to Eulachstädters and has signed a two-year contract. Rohner’s paper could have continued until 2025 for the Zurich team. It was agreed not to disclose the transportation fees. Except for the 2019/20 season, when Rohner was on loan to FC Wil, Rohner has always played for FCZ. He played 132 matches for Zurich and scored 14 goals.

Djokic moves from Vaduz to Sion

FC Sion sign Dejan Djukic, whose contract with Vaduz expires, giving him a contract valid for more than two years. The 23-year-old striker scored 14 Challenge League goals for Vaduz last season and was only ahead of his namesake and future teammate Dejan Surjic on the scorers’ list. In the 2020/21 season, Djukic played 28 matches in the Premier League with Liechtenstein and scored 3 goals.


2nd SRF, Sports Life, June 17, 2024, 2:30 p.m.;


  1. Sports

  2. Premier League

Scroll left


Scroll to the right


See also  Formula 1: Hymns of praise for Bottas and Perez after the Turkish Grand Prix

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

4 min read

2024 Canadian Grand Prix – Race result: Verstappen wins

June 17, 2024 Eileen Curry
3 min read

Euro 2024 sponsor in Germany raises criticism

June 17, 2024 Eileen Curry
3 min read

Euro 2024, Group C: England vs Serbia live

June 17, 2024 Eileen Curry

You may have missed

2 min read

Canada FX Debt-C$ Rises; Betting on the currency is at an all-time high

June 18, 2024 Jordan Lambert
6 min read

How Taylor Swift’s UK Tour Could Impact Bank of England’s Interest Rate Cut Plans – TradingView News

June 18, 2024 Ulva Robson
2 min read

Starlings in the Wind Tunnel: Always Follow the Leading Bird | Sciences

June 18, 2024 Faye Stephens
5 min read

Swiss Football News – Saibini moves to Servette-Roner to FC Winterthur – Sport

June 18, 2024 Eileen Curry