Swiss Football News – Saibini moves to Servette-Roner to FC Winterthur – Sport

legend: It will be effective in Geneva from the summer

Jeff Saibin, here as Xamax’s coach.

Keystone/Jean-Christophe Bout



Saibin takes charge of Servette’s under-21 team

Servette continues to prepare for the new season and will introduce a prominent name as coach of the Under-21 team: Jeff Saibin. The Luxembourgian announced his next commitment as part of the European Championship preliminary round match between Romania and Ukraine SRF-studio. Saibin’s last coaching position was at Xamax in the 2022/23 season. He previously coached Aarau, Thun and St. Gallen, among others, before heading to the second Bundesliga.

Rohner moves within the canton of Zurich

Fabian Rohner will represent Winterthur from next season. The 25-year-old moves from FC Zurich to Eulachstädters and has signed a two-year contract. Rohner’s paper could have continued until 2025 for the Zurich team. It was agreed not to disclose the transportation fees. Except for the 2019/20 season, when Rohner was on loan to FC Wil, Rohner has always played for FCZ. He played 132 matches for Zurich and scored 14 goals.

Djokic moves from Vaduz to Sion

FC Sion sign Dejan Djukic, whose contract with Vaduz expires, giving him a contract valid for more than two years. The 23-year-old striker scored 14 Challenge League goals for Vaduz last season and was only ahead of his namesake and future teammate Dejan Surjic on the scorers’ list. In the 2020/21 season, Djukic played 28 matches in the Premier League with Liechtenstein and scored 3 goals.



