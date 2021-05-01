Swimming – Simultaneous Jumping: Bunzel and Hinschel Secure Olympic Ticket – Sport

Directly from the dpa news channel

Tokyo (AFP) German water submarines Tina Bunzel (Dresden) and Lena Henschel (Berlin) took the place of Germany’s next round in Tokyo in the simultaneous jump from the three-meter board in the first of the Olympic qualifiers in fourth place. At the World Cup in Tokyo, the games were chosen.

Punzel had previously secured a spot in the quota at the 2019 World Cup in singles from the three-meter board as well as Patrick Hausding (Berlin) in men. “We are totally relaxed and happy,” she said after her strong performance in Olympic City. Who will be allowed to begin the Summer Games will be decided at the German Championship from June 1 to 6 in Berlin.

Bunzel and Henschel finished eighth in the final. Things went better for the silver medal winners of 2018 and 2019 in the Final. Germany is fourth, behind already qualified couples from China (317.16), Canada (289.98) and the Italians (283.77), with a score of 281.70. The United States of America and Great Britain took the places of the remaining shares.

Meanwhile, the German men were disappointed with the simultaneous jumping off the tower. Patrick Houseding and Timo Barthel (Hale / Sal) were sixth with 382.14 points. The British (453.60) winners, who had already secured their ticket for third place at the 2019 World Cup, were disqualified – but in the end the DSV duo were 1.29 points away from South Korea, which secured their last starting place for the Olympics in their fifth. “It was very soon today. If only one judge had been judged differently from the jump, we would have been in the Olympics now,” said Lutz Bochko, coach of the national team.

