Swimmer Anna Ellendt wants to achieve Olympic qualification in Dubai Municipality

April 16, 2021
Eileen Curry

DrThe melody of speech tells where Anna Ellendt now lives. Last summer, the swimmer moved from her home in Hesse to the University of Austin in Texas, USA. In a system, she says she herself, athletes carry “a silver plate.” The 19-year-old is already making an audible impact on America. Now the student is back in Germany for a week to do what she loves: “Fight me”.

On Friday (from 10 am), the breast specialist starting at SG Frankfurt will jump into the pool at the Olympic qualifiers in Berlin. The looseness that characterized the young woman from Dreieich-Götzenhain as an early competitive type combined with increased self-confidence. A ticket to Tokyo, which was little more than a sweet dream a year ago, seems achievable. For one start in Japan, the German record over 100 meters on the chest must drop by 1: 07.01 minutes in the previous or final round. Anna Ellendt, whose best score was 1: 07.50, dares to do so, as well as in the alternate showdown for a relay place against the competition in the final with her hands first on stopping.

Near games

Of course, “everything has to fit” with this. It would be inappropriate to put pressure on yourself. If the trip to Asia does not work out, the former DSW athlete Darmstadt will likely go to the European Championships in Budapest in May. With the exception of medal contenders such as club teammate and former world champion Marco Koch, the Olympic nominees for the German Swimming Association (DFB) are not supposed to start there.

Anna Elendt already has experience with major international events. As the two-time German champion at the 2019 World Title competitions in the South Korean city of Gwangju, he surprised the 50-meter-high debutant in the chest by reaching the finals and seventh. A few months later, at the World Cup in Berlin, her portrait was engraved on all the credits. The new face of DSV responded to the “strange” situation with the victory of the first series.


The surprise over 50 meters: Anna Ellendt at the 2019 World Cup
:


Photo: dpa

Close to the 2021 matches, the talent, which his former coach Alexander Kreisel assured she has greater potential, did not see until November. At the US Open, Anna Ellendt improved her best time by over 100 meters by more than half a second. “I didn’t think the changes would take effect so quickly,” she says. The scholarship holder enjoys ideal conditions in her certified sports home: from the dormitory on campus, where she shares a room with a swimming colleague, which is only a four-minute walk from the pool or weight room. Athletes have their own cafeteria with “really good and healthy food”. Thanks to extensive medical care, Anna Ellendt has knee problems under control.

