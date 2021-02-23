Sweepstakes fraud attempt – kaernten.ORF.at

The man received a phone call from the UK on Tuesday morning. A woman with a high German accent told him that he won an additional € 50,000 in the million euro lottery. The woman explained that the money messengers were already on their way to his home and that they were accompanied by a notary. At noon, he promised, money messengers would be with him.

The police are waiting

The anonymous said that the notary would need 500 euros in the form of Bitcoin or Bitpanda bank deposit at the post office to request profit. The code on the deposit slip must be presented by the 41-year-old over the phone in advance to be verified. However, the 41-year-old immediately reported to the police.

The 41-year-old did not make any deposit, but gave the caller an incorrect number code. The woman no longer called him. Police waited in the area of ​​the house, but strangers did not show. So far, the limbs of the wounded have not been identified. Police generally warn of lottery-winning promises by phone or email.

The woman turned several thousand euros into strangers

The 40-year-old from Klagenfurt met a man from Amsterdam on social media in 2020 and kept in touch with him. In September, the guy finally pretended to move in with her. Request money for this move. From September to February 2021, the 40-year-old transferred several thousand euros to various foreign accounts via PayPal.

Since the stranger did not find his way to Austria, the victim ended the “relationship” and filed a complaint on suspicion of serious fraud.