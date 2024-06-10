June 11, 2024

Swedish MP sings “Foreigners Out” – resigns from office

Esmond Barker June 11, 2024 2 min read

A Swedish lawmaker from the right-wing populist Sweden Democrats has resigned from his seat after singing “Aliens” at an EU election concert. The party announced this on Monday, according to TT news agency. Swedish parliamentarian David Lange sang anti-immigrant lyrics to the song “L’amour toujours” at the concert held on Sunday evening. This can be heard in an audio recording from the Swedish newspaper Expressen.

Recently, there have been repeated incidents in which racist slogans were sung over Gigi D’Agostino’s Eurodance song. In Germany, a video clip that caused a sensation showed young people in a bar in Sylt singing “Germany for the Germans, for the foreigners out” to the song.

In the Sweden Democrats’ election party’s audio recording after the EU elections, the song “L’amour toujours” can be heard in the background as an Expressen reporter interviews a party member. The interview is cut short with David Lange singing “The aliens are out, the aliens are out.” Lange can then be heard saying “Oh my God” and asking if the reporter recorded it.

The leader of the Sweden Democrats’ parliamentary group, Linda Lindberg, said she had asked Lange to resign from his seat, according to a statement from the party. He said he picked up the song on social media. “I now realize that the text was sung in a context about which I previously had no detailed knowledge,” Lang said, according to the statement. He is sorry if he offended anyone. (HCL/SDA/EPA)

