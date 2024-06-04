June 4, 2024

Sweden wins the bronze medal and Canada leaves empty-handed

Eileen Curry June 4, 2024 2 min read

Image: Cornerstone

Sweden wins the bronze medal at the World Ice Hockey Championships in Prague. Thanks to three goals in the final ten minutes, the Swedes won the third-place match against Canada 4-2.

May 26, 2024 at 2:45 pmMay 26, 2024 at 7:59 pm

Carl Grundstrom of the Los Angeles Kings decided the game with his second goal. In the 54th minute, Grundstrom took advantage of the loss of Canadian goalkeeper Jordan Binnington and made the score 3-2. Five seconds before the final siren sounded, Marcus Johansson made it 4-2 with a shot into the empty goal. By the 50th minute, Canada was ahead 2-1.

Sweden won its first World Cup medal since 2018, when it last won gold. Team Canada lost the bronze medal game for the fifth year in a row.

The decisive scene of the game was bittersweet for goalkeeper Binnington, who wanted to free the ball along the boards. However, Grundstrom expected this and quickly scored the winner in a 3-2 win.

The Canadians lacked energy just 22 hours after the dramatic penalty kick in the semi-final against Switzerland. The Canadiens managed just three shots on goal in the first period. But the “Canucks” found themselves in the second division. Dylan Cousins ​​and Pierre-Luc Dubois scored Canada’s goals.

Sweden – Canada 4:2 (1:0, 0:1, 3:1)
14,429 spectators. – S.R. Kaukokari/McFarlane (Finland/USA).
Portals: 13. Grundstrom (Linus Johansson, Dahlin) 1:0. 23. Cozens (Olexiak, Mangiapane) 1: 1. 45. Dubois (Hail, Tavares) 1: 2. 50. Karlsson (Burakowski, Marcus Johansson) 2:2. 54. Grundstrom 3:2. 60. (59:55) Marcus Johansson (Brodden, Hedman) 4:2.
punish: Once for two minutes against Sweden and twice for two minutes against Canada. (Abu/Sda)

See also  EM Gymnastics: Austria achieves the best result

HCD, SCB, ZSC and? These clubs have already become champions of Swiss hockey

1/13

HCD, SCB, ZSC and? These clubs have already become champions of Swiss hockey

Davos Summit Conference: 31 titles, 6 since 1986; Last champion: 2015.

Source: Keystone / Ennio Lenza

Post it on FacebookShare on X

Despacito with ice hockey players

Video: Watson

You may also be interested in:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

5 min read

French Open: Finals 1/8 – Medvedev fails in D Minor – Ruud defeats Fritz – Sports

June 4, 2024 Eileen Curry
3 min read

Canadian Grand Prix on live tape and TV: Weather chaos is coming / Formula 1

June 3, 2024 Eileen Curry
3 min read

Fourth World Cup win in fourth appearance – Switzerland leaves no nerves against the British – Sports

June 3, 2024 Eileen Curry

You may have missed

2 min read

Take targeted action against cancer pain

June 4, 2024 Faye Stephens
2 min read

Sweden wins the bronze medal and Canada leaves empty-handed

June 4, 2024 Eileen Curry
2 min read

Data Security: The Secret Service recommends restarting your cell phone

June 4, 2024 Gilbert Cox
1 min read

Protest against tourists: Majorca families occupy its beaches

June 4, 2024 Esmond Barker