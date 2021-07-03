Suspected additional vaccination of Italian hotel staff: daily ticket

So far, it was known that about 120 employees of the Italian holiday resort Forte Village traveled to Munich on May 21 to receive the vaccination. After a short stay, the hotel staff returned to Sardinia. The case made headlines in Italy and Germany.

As a result, there is now a trace of North Rhine-Westphalia. According to his information, a doctor’s office and a pharmacy in Cologne were searched on Thursday. Heald reports that a Cologne doctor has also been vaccinated at Munich airport. This is the reason to investigate him. First, the newspaper “Kölnische Rundschau” reported the raid in Cologne.

The Public Prosecutor’s Office has expanded the investigation into the vaccinations of Italian hotel staff at Munich Airport. According to the Nuremberg Prosecutor’s Office, there should have been a second vaccination campaign. Other hotel employees from Italy were said to have received an injection against the coronavirus, Prosecutor Matthias Held told the German news agency DPA on Friday.

The second vaccination campaign is said to have taken place a week later, also at Munich Airport. It is said that it was again about hotel staff from Italy. But in this case, the hotel in question was not in Sardinia. It is unclear how many workers received an injection on May 28. Heald said there was a suspicion that doctors vaccinated at both appointments.

As early as mid-June, the Public Prosecutor’s Office inspected several locations in Munich on suspicion of vaccine embezzlement, bribery and corruption in the health care system. Several doctors and other suspects are being investigated. The public prosecutor said the details of the investigation results had not yet been disclosed.

Forte Village reported that no vaccine from “German government stockpiles” was used in mass vaccination. However, investigators assume that the vaccine was purchased from the Federal Republic and that hotel staff from Italy are not authorized to vaccinate in Germany.

The case is being investigated by the Central Office for Combating Fraud and Corruption in the Health Care System. The specialized office set up in the Public Prosecutor’s Office in Nuremberg is responsible for all of Bavaria.

Both the Federal Ministry of Health and Bavaria’s Prime Minister Markus Söder (CSU) have requested information about the vaccination of Italians. “We don’t want vaccination tourism to Germany,” Soder said. (dpa)