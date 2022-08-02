Survival: The Fountain of Youth is set for release in the first quarter of 2023

Survival: Fountain of Youth, the single-player survival game from developer Odinsoft set in the Caribbean islands in the 16th century, is on its way to a global release on Steam for Windows PC, PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X | S in the first quarter of 2023. In conjunction with Steam Survival Fest, an updated demo is being revealed today, featuring new gameplay systems and full game support.

Relive the dawning of the Age of Discovery as a member of Juan Ponce de Leon’s expedition team searching for the legendary Fountain of Youth. After surviving a shipwreck and waking up on the shores of an uninhabited tropical island, you must hunt down the rest of the Ponce de Leon crew in this strange new environment, using your wits and skills to survive the elements.

Collect materials to craft items and survive. Build a campfire to fend off the cold and cook venison to fight the ever-threatening hunger. Stock up on food and water to keep your energy levels high, build temporary shelters and clothing, and turn branches and rocks into tools for gathering resources. Develop the skills to build hundreds of items – simple spears, metal shields, leather drying stations, and guns that can shoot all kinds of dangerous wildlife – all in the name of survival.

Build sea ships and travel to different islands to transport essential goods to and from each location. Master five types of ships, including simple pontoons, sailboats, and boats, and upgrade them to make them more powerful and add more storage space for a floating base. You can fish by the boats, cook meals for long trips, and sleep well on the boat. Exploring the sea is essential to find new places, but beware, sudden storms and unexpected currents can upset the course of an expedition.

Over 20 islands are bright and vibrant during the day and are home to a variety of plants, animals and resources to discover. Explore the area for an overview of the land and head to points of interest to uncover traces of former shipmates and the long-forgotten secrets of an ancient civilization.

Survival: Fountain of Youth offers a deep single player survival experience in an environment inspired by history. Defeat nature: fend off dangerous predators like wolves and sharks, seek shelter from unexpected weather, and more as you explore a richly detailed collection of islands. Follow the main story or adventure in the open world environment to forge new creative paths in the face of endless challenges.

“The challenge lies at the heart of Survival: Fountain of Youth, with its focus on scarce resources and their smart management,” said Stas Ignatov, Head of Publication at Odinsoft. Survival: Fountain of Youth aims to create an unparalleled experience in the survival genre by balancing this challenge with a beautiful history-inspired setting when it launches in the first quarter of 2023 on PC, PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X | S.

Survival: Fountain of Youth will be available on Steam for Windows PC, PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X | S in the first quarter of 2023, and it supports English, French, Italian, German, Spanish, Russian, Chinese, Korean, Japanese and Brazilian Portuguese. An updated free demo is available on Steam that includes new support for English, French, Chinese, German, and Russian.

For more, visit the Survival: Fountain of Youth Wishlist and follow the game on Twitter.