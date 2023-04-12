Surreal photos: this is what the Kamchatka region looked like after the volcanic eruption

Surreal photos This is what the Kamchatka region looks like after a volcanic eruption The Zevluch volcano has spewed huge amounts of ash into the skies of northeastern Russia in recent days. Now the ashes have settled, leaving a lunar landscape. published Apr 12, 2023 at 10:45 am

Martian home? No, just a house in Russian Kamchatka. via Reuters In the area, the Schiweluch volcano threw massive amounts of ash into the sky on Tuesday. via Reuters According to experts, this was the largest ash eruption in 60 years. via Reuters Not only snow… via Reuters …but also parked cars… via Reuters …and anything else that was outside at the time of the ash eruption… via Reuters … was covered with a thick layer. via Reuters This was partly more than ten centimeters. via Reuters

A volcano in northeastern Russia has spewed huge amounts of ash into the sky.

Instead of snow, Katchatka is currently engulfed in a blanket of ash.

Some take the gray-brown mass with humor.

after Massive ash eruption from the population of the Kamchatka region He wakes up in a new world in northeastern Russia. When you look out the window, you might quickly think that you have been abducted overnight by the inhabitants of other planets – the sky glows unrealistically orange, and the snow has disappeared under a thick layer of ash.

Because the Schiweluch volcano, just one of hundreds of volcanoes on the peninsula, spewed the largest amount of ash in the area in 60 years on Tuesday. Poisonous fumes and lava leaked from the mountain itself, but there was no violent eruption.

Now, after hours in the air, most of the fine ash particles have fallen to the ground, covering cars, roads and homes in a layer several centimeters thick, as images on social media show. Some even used the fine particles to make an angel out of the ashes.

At times, the highest alert level was applied to air traffic in the area, but according to Russian authorities, there was no immediate danger to residents. Pictures show that more than ten centimeters of ash was deposited in individual locations.

