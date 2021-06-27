science

Surprising discovery: Dinos had offspring in the Arctic

June 27, 2021
Faye Stephens

Science has known since the 1950s that dinosaurs also lived in the Arctic. But it has long been thought that the animals would go south in the winter and back in the summer—like many of today’s migratory birds. But the discovery of fossilized events now indicates that at least some species spent the entire year in the polar latitudes and gave birth and raised their offspring there. Here’s what a group about Patrick Druckermiller from the University of Alaska North Museum reports in Current Biology..

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *