Surprise in Canada! Farmer Hans has lost a lot of weight

“Io cross – rarely recognizable. Hans is at least half as young as 20 years old!“In Canada, the two women waiting could not believe their eyes.” Hans, the candidate for “Boer Such Frove International”, has changed a lot from his application call. At the airport, Nina, 54, and Daniel, 52, were greeted. The video shows how the two women first met.

Farmer Hans has lost a lot of kilos

A lot happened: “Bauer Sucht Frau International” candidate Hans read his application and his love letter. © RTL

Cowboy farmer Hans has been working hard on himself for the past few months. The 63-year-old self-supporting man focuses on his health, and there is not much resemblance in sight to the two he has selected and the one who applied once. Accordingly, Nina and Daniel are surprised when they see farmer Hans at the Ottawa airport.

“Glamor” – The cowboy farmer has a powerful influence on those he chooses

“Surprise, surprise” – Slim Hans greets his ladies wearing rose and cowboy gear. And her new look has been well-received by women: “I’m sure cowboys look sexy. He reminded me of Henry Fonda … a little bit of Hollywood in Canada,” says blonde Nina.

Competitor Daniel was impressed with the look: “I like it. He’s handsome.” And what does “New Hans” think about his first personal encounter with potential queens? He reveals it in the video above.

Surprises await not only women in Canada, but waiting women as well. While Farm Week starts well in Hans, there is a rude awakening feeling in Peruvian coffee farmer Felix. You can watch the third chapter of “Bauer Sucht Frau International”. Online at RTL +.

“Bauer Sucht Frau International” on TV and RTL +