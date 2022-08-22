Supreme Court of Canada – Michelle O’Ponsa’s first Indigenous Supreme Court appointment

– Michelle O’Ponsawin became the first Indigenous woman to be nominated to the Supreme Court Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has appointed an aboriginal judge to the country’s Supreme Court for the first time in the country’s history.

Justice Michelle O’Ponsa is set to become the first aboriginal to be appointed to the Supreme Court of Canada. Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced over the weekend that he had nominated O’Ponsavin. Hailing from the province of Quebec, the judge has served on the Supreme Court in the province of Ontario for many years. His appointment will be confirmed next week.

Indigenous peoples have long been brutally oppressed in the North American nation. Prime Minister Trudeau is committed to reconciliation. A few weeks ago, the Pope traveled to Canada to apologize for decades of shaming, alienating and abusing Aboriginal children in church-run boarding schools.

