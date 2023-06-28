Supreme Court disagrees with Republicans | GMX.CH

Before Donald Trump can stand for the 2024 US election, his Republican Party must suffer a defeat in the Supreme Court. (archive image) © Image Alliance/Miami Herald/Pedro Portal

Republicans wanted to distribute seats in North Carolina in order to win more elections. This has now been overturned by the Supreme Court.

The US Supreme Court has also been ruled by supporters of the former US president Donald Trump The doctrine of advanced suffrage was rejected. According to this interpretation of the Constitution, state legislatures can decide electoral issues without judicial review.

Republicans lost in the Supreme Court

The Supreme Court rejected this interpretation. As the court’s ruling on Tuesday said, the Constitution is no exception to the basic principle that courts can review legislative action in electoral matters.

US Supreme Court Justices (front: left, back: left): Samuel Alito, Clarence Thomas, John Roberts, Stephen Breyer, Sonia Sotomayor, Brett Kavanagh, Elena Kagan, Neil Gorsuch and Amy Coney Barrett. © dpa / Erin Schaff / Pool New York Times / AP / dpa

The case was filed in the Supreme Court from the State of North Carolina, USA. There, Democrats successfully went to court against Republican-initiated redistricting. Republicans appealed to the Supreme Court and argued with the “free state legislature doctrine.”

This theory, advanced by some activists over the years, holds that only state legislatures have the power to determine their electoral laws or constituency systems. With this explanation, former President Donald Trump’s supporters tried to change the results of the 2020 presidential election.

Trial decision strengthens the courts

“The Elections Clause does not shield state legislatures from ordinary state judicial review,” wrote Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts. It came with a majority of six of the nine mostly conservative justices on the Supreme Court.

“The most important case for American democracy in the nearly two and a half centuries since America’s founding.” Michael Luttig, former federal judge

The Supreme Court’s decision was welcomed by former federal judge Michael Luttig, who retired specifically to fight the case. “Time” writes. “The most important case for American democracy in the nearly two and a half centuries since the founding of the United States,” he said.

According to experts, if the judges had declared the doctrine constitutional, it would have had far-reaching consequences for the next presidential election in 2024. For example, the political practice of the ruling party is to change the boundaries of constituencies in its favor (so-called Gerrymandering), carried to extremes without regard to constitutional restraints and judicial review.

If Trump runs for first again in 2024, the ruling will not protect against manipulation attempts. However, it strengthens the role of the courts in such initiatives, writes “Zeit”. In the past, the Republican Party has become more and more radical and tried to exploit the judiciary. Only Trump managed to appoint three of the nine chief justices during his term.

Most recently, the Supreme Court ruled that the districts in Alabama must be redrawn because they discriminated against black people. It was unanimously decided to create an additional constituency in Louisiana because the majority black community there was underrepresented. (dpa/the)

