science

Superconductivity: When electrons become liquid

October 11, 2021
Faye Stephens

Experts demonstrated a situation, previously only theoretically predicted, in which electrons flow through a superconductor like water through a tube. As a working group led by Hong Yue Yang of Boston College reported in Nature Communications,, the strange fluid is created when the electrons react vigorously to the lattice vibrations of the material and recover all the energy given to them. Under these conditions they form a liquid with oscillation quanta known as phonons. This means that the electrons are no longer moving as individual particles, but in a common state described by the hydrodynamic equations.

