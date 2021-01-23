Super Smash Bros. Ultimate Leaker is why we didn’t see a much-needed DLC character

a Super Smash Bros. Ultimate The leak revealed why we haven’t seen one of the most desirable characters in DLC come to the Nintendo Switch and Nintendo Switch Lite game. Before all Super Smash Bros. Ultimate Revealing the DLC character, some names start making the rounds and trending on Twitter, like Sora from Kingdom Hearts And the Crash Bandicoot. Among these wanted characters, Geno, one of the main characters in Super Mario RPG: The Legend of the Seven Stars.

Usually – unless your name is Waluigi – being a wanted Nintendo character is enough to get Super Smash Bros.. But it wasn’t enough for GNU. According to the leak, there are several reasons for this.

Speaking at the Japanese forum 5 D.The anonymous leak – who gained credibility through Steve’s “leak” of Maine Craft And champion of Dragon adventure Before it was announced – it claimed that Nintendo was generally baffled by the demand for the character.

In detail, the leak claims that Nintendo heard fans loud and clear, but is confused because there appears to be an unreasonable amount of support for the remake. Super Mario RPG: The Legend of the Seven Stars Or continue. Of course, Nintendo’s temperature check may be incorrect, depending on who you ask, but that’s what the leak says is a topic of discussion on Nintendo when it comes to putting Geno in Super Smash Bros. Ultimate.

Continuing, Nintendo appears to be afraid of becoming Nintendo characters Smashing Characters, or in other words, characters known simply because of their existence Smashing. If true, it almost means we won’t even see Geno add on Super Mario RPG It is revived in a major war, which seems unlikely at this point.

Having said that, as always, take everything here with a grain of salt. Not only is there something official here, but even if everything is 100 percent correct, it is also subject to change.

