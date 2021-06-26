Super Mario Sunshine Flood appears in the new Mario Golf

FLUDD may not be a household name, but if you’ve been a longtime Mario fan, you’ve probably heard of this cute device before.

First appeared in the 2002 version of GameCube Super Mario Sunshine It’s a very important tool for Mario during his adventure – a bit like the Poltergust 3000 in 3000 Luigis Palast a series. You may have worked with FLUDD when you brought the Nintendo Sunshine back to the Sun. Super Mario 3D All Stars Anniversary collection last year.

To get to this point, FLUDD appears to be back, but not as everyone expected. In the latest Nintendo game Mario Golf: Super Rush He made an inscription as a post in the corner, which, of course, was noticed by Mario fans on the Internet:

As you can see above, people have been hoping for a sequel to the 3D Mario adventure on the GameCube. Although this is best treated as nothing more than an awesome Easter egg, who knows what might be on the horizon.

Have you seen FLUDD in Mario Golf: Super Rush? Do you think this is a sign of the future? How do you like the new Mario Golf game? Leave your thoughts below.