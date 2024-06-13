Super election year: What climate plans do the candidates in Great Britain, America and Australia have?

In a critical election year, climate policy approaches around the world have ranged from complete regressiveness to uncertainty and lack of focus on more pressing issues.

The 2019 EU Parliament elections created a greener European Parliament. Over the past five years, the EU has adopted one of the most ambitious climate strategies in the world. Green Deal.

In recent European elections Green parties lost seats It also fell from the fourth largest group to sixth with 53 places.

Establishment parties supporting the Green Deal retained their majority, but climate-critical radical parties have gained both left and right, which could mean a fight for further measures to achieve net zero goals.

Measures already adopted may be preserved, but the new measures aim to drastically reduce emissions by 2040. Can be made more difficult. The issue will be one of the most important tests for the new parliament.

The EU is not the only place where there is a backlash against green politics.

Climate criticism and confusion ahead of the UK election

In Great Britain, Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and his challenger Labor leader Keir Starmer have both drawn criticism for their approaches to climate policy.

Sunak used the first televised debate before the July 4 general election to stoke fears about the costs of net zero transition.

He attacked initiatives to improve heat pumps and electric cars, and increase the share of renewable energy in the UK. The Prime Minister said these measures will affect every budget “Thousand Pounds” cost.

Many of Starmer’s plans revolve around energy projects, including an initial £8 billion (€9.5 billion) boost to his planned Great British Energy Corporation.

Labor backtracked on its pledge to spend £28 billion on climate change earlier this year, and polls show half of voters are not sure where the Labor leader stands on climate change.

A poll by Greenpeace found half of voters were unaware of Labour’s climate plans and less than a third of respondents believed they knew what the party would do in government.

Greenpeace is calling for clarity on what policies Starmer is planningLabor has an opportunity to win over voters who want to take action on climate change.

Although climate change continues to be cited as a key concern in voter polls, it does not appear to be particularly high on the agenda for the two main contenders in the UK general election.

Australia needs climate pledges

And inside Australia Elections are coming up this year. Prime Minister Anthony Albanese has said that if the opposition Liberal Party wins the election, it will restore its target of reducing greenhouse gas emissions by 2030.

In a newspaper interview, opposition leader Peter Dutton rejected legislative plans to cut emissions to 43 percent of 2005 levels by the end of the decade. he told The Weekend Australian newspaper “There’s no use setting goals you can’t achieve.”

Last November, the Australian Climate Agency predicted a 37 to 42 percent decrease. However, Dutton said Albanese could reach the goal “Get Out of Climate Protection” And that means abandoning the 2030 target “Withdraw from the Paris Agreement”.

He said the Liberal Party stands in opposition to this “absolutely” The Paris Agreement and a plan to achieve net zero by 2050. The government is asked to make promises that it can fulfill.

Both the Albanian Labor Party and the Liberal Party favor renewable energy, but their paths to getting there are different. Labor favors renewable energy such as solar and wind, while the Liberal Party prefers the former Nuclear power plant Australia would like to introduce

US presidential elections are becoming polarizing

This year’s US presidential election will lead to even greater polarization Climate policy Lead the way.

President Joe Biden has invested a historic $300 billion (€280 billion) in clean energy and climate initiatives along with the Inflation Reduction Act. At the same time, he was criticized for his actions to increase oil and gas production.

Trump’s climate policy plans are unclear, but the United States withdrew from the Paris Agreement during his tenure. Hours after taking office in 2021, Biden pledged to reinstate the deal.

One Analysis If Trump wins the November presidential election, US emissions could increase by 4 billion tons by 2030, the Carbon Brief shows. That’s equivalent to the emissions of the European Union and Japan combined, or 140 of the world’s lowest-emitting countries.