Sundling of Sweden defeated Switzerland with Sprint Gold. Fifth, United States of America

And now something completely different. Ski team race.

Three loops about 7 kilometers long, each about 1 km long, are relatively flat and only have two short tracks per lap that meander back and forth along the valley floor in Oberstdorf Would the terrain be sufficient for one team to move away from the others, or would it be empty – the tank Last two rounds and fights per centimeter?

From the semi-finals A, the Swedish national team consisted of Maja Dalqvist and Jonah Sandling, who won the qualifiers by almost two seconds behind the Russian Figure Skating Federation (RSF), represented by Julia Stobak, Natalia Nebrieva, Norway and Finland. Three teams from the semi-finals B finished within a second. Slovenian Eva Gorevk and Annamarija Lambek beat Rosie Brennan and Sadie Mobitt Bjornsen against the United States, as well as Swiss Lorient van der Graf and Nadine Vandrich. Germany and the Czech Republic were also eliminated in the second wave of the semi-finals.

Note that four teams from each round of the semi-finals qualified with the next two fastest times. This is the change from the two best regular teams plus six times faster. This change was made based on weather and cycle conditions.

So far, Brennan has only competed in the classic speedway qualifiers at this world championship and has never raced with Mobette Bjornsen, which she may have left new to the competition. During the first four conversations, American voices were heard shouting words of encouragement as the women served as a large group at the meeting. In the third switch at 3.6 km, the United States finished fifth, 2.3 seconds behind Sweden in the lead and in the friction.

Sweden is slowly starting to increase connectivity and density of construction. With the start of the last laps, every floor the Dahlqvist obtained was closed to rivals as they descended from the first cylinder and made their way onto the main climb of the track. Here Reporters Without Borders is, up to the challenge of hanging out with Dalquist but unable to hold back.

After the last move, Sweden and RSF were at the top, just behind Norway, the United States and Switzerland, with Slovenia just meters away.

On the final lap, the pace picked up, the poles flogged in the air, and all expectations of what might happen had faded.

When Sundling tried to escape, Fähndrich quickly bridged the gap in front and ran the Swedish hip. Nebriyeva began to withdraw, and Mobit Bjornsen and Lampek were captured. Although Sundling and Fähndrich stood out at the top, the platform was within reach of any country.

At the top of the intermediate ascent and on the outside of the left curve, Maubet Jørensen’s sled got stuck in a state of entanglement, fell to her knee and stopped swinging at an inopportune moment. The American quickly recovered but was no longer able to fight for the highest positions.

They embarked for the last time on their initial ascent when Sweden and Switzerland took a small break in advance to Nepryaeva alone. Meanwhile, Lambec from Slovenia was close to the competition and looking strong.

Sundling was the first to make it to the last lanes. Faehndrich had a certain length behind him and could not overtake the Swedish. The women jumped to the end, Sweden maintained the victory while Switzerland took second place, silver.

“The race was very fun today,” said Dalcvist of the FIS after the race. But it was tough too, and the atmosphere was a little warm. It was easier to qualify. “

Sundling was asked if she knew how close she was to Faehndrich in the last few meters.

“I heard one of them was behind me, but I focused on the finish line and crossed it first.”

Lambec fought for the bronze and set off from Nebiraeva to return the medal to Slovenia (+3.46). Reporters Without Borders ranked fourth (+3.95).

Swedish women have been known for their running skills this season and it was their favorite to win a third world championship medal at this event. The 2019 World Championships in Seefeld, Austria. Dalkvist also led the team there with Stina Nelson as the broadcaster. Both members of the Swedish team showed strong results at the start of today’s classic race Sundling collected a gold medal.

Medal for Switzerland and Slovenia is not unexpected, but it may be a new result. the couple Van der Graf and Vandrich won the team race in Dresden earlier this seasonNevertheless, this is the first historic Swiss medal at the event and the first women’s medal for Switzerland since 1987, and it is the bronze won by Ivy Kratzer in the 5K classic.

“We’ve always said we wanted this medal,” Van der Graf told SRF. And now there is! I don’t know, there are feelings. It is unbelievable. “

Knowing they could party, Vandrich commented, “I was only sure when I crossed the line. He got me in great shape with a small gap.” [positions] One and two. Then I felt these athletes around me tried a few tactical games, but I didn’t think about it, I had to risk it because I felt so good. I just know “everything now”! ”

Despite the size of their team and their country, the Slovenian national team from Eurivk and Lampic finished third in Dresden and Europe. He won the last World Cup team sprint In Ulricehamn, Sweden. Slovenia also won a silver medal At the 2019 championships in Seefeld. With her second medal in this tournament, 25-year-old Lambek tops the overall standings of the world championships.

After Mobitt Jorensen finished on her own, the American women took home in fifth place (+5.83), which is in line with the team’s result at the 2019 World Cup.

When asked if they would be left in a state of desire, Brennan replied with optimism and gratitude:

”She said, “I’m really happy about that.” “It was a practical dream to have a team competition with Sadie. She has been the best friend and coach of my entire career, so I was so excited and excited to have this opportunity in the first place. I know we can do more every day.” But this is the ski race – You go there and give everything you have. Some days you win, others don’t. But to be honest, it was a very special day for me. “

Maubet Björensen could have imagined a last lap break during which he talked about the run-off between the semi-finals and the final. She explained that the tracks in the finals were fast, stable and tactical, becoming more dangerous as the moving snow began to crack and accumulate on the surface. Under these profound conditions, Maubet Björnsen explained that a skier needs to know his gear at all times in order to stay upright and strong.

However, when I thought about their performances, I also focused on the positives, commenting on the years and hours that the two have trained and raced with rookies throughout their careers.

“I feel like we skated in a great race,” said Mobitt Bjornsen. Unfortunately, I climbed the first ramp that got me off the draft and couldn’t find the equipment to go back [the group]. This is scary because my sled was awesome and I feel like if I were at the top of the second climb with these girls it would have been Medal Day but as Rosie said he can never be trusted but I think it’s cool to be my friend. First in training and I fight for a medal. This is very neat. If you ask us to spank each other at age 14, we’re making fun of you. I think if you brought me the 14-year-old here, we’d be very proud. ”

