Sunday Times Rich List: Paul McCartney is the first British music billionaire – Entertainment

The richest peer is the Duke of Westminster, Hugh Grosvenor, with an estimated fortune of £10.13 billion. The king’s godson, who is not related to the royal family, is a large landowner and owns the Grosvenor estate with land in England and Scotland as well as several properties in posh London areas such as Belgravia and Mayfair.

The richest prime minister in history

According to estimates, British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and his wife Akshata Murti are richer than the king, if only slightly. The pair are ranked 245th with £651 million, an increase of around £150 million. According to the Sunday Times, this was mainly due to the fact that the value of Murty’s shares in the Indian IT group Infosys, which her father co-founded, had risen significantly.

Sunak, who earned a lot of money as an investment banker before his political career, is considered the richest prime minister in history. However, polls indicate that he and his conservatives are at risk of a devastating defeat in the upcoming parliamentary elections.

The number of billionaires is declining

With an estimated fortune of £37.2 billion, businessman Gopi Hinduja and his Hinduja Group are the richest people in the UK. According to the information, the total number of billionaires decreased for the second year in a row, now reaching 151.

Experts say one reason is that the government wants to reduce a loophole that allows people to avoid paying tax in Britain on their income abroad. Many entrepreneurs have already moved their residence to countries with lower tax rates. Luxury property prices in London are so high that many wealthy people fear that their investments will not pay off. Added to this are high inflation rates and weak economic growth.