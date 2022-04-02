Sunday in the SRF Double – World Curling Champion Terrenzoni and Patz in “Sports Panorama” – Sports

Rainer Maria Salzgiber welcomed soccer players Silvana Terenzoni and Alina Patz on Sunday at the Sports Panorama.

Legend: Appearing again with the World Cup

Swiss curlers from CC Aarau Silvana Tirinzoni, Melanie Barbezat, Esther Neuenschwander and Alina Pätz.

James Doyle/Keystone/The Canadian Press



A week ago, Swiss curling team CC Arau made history with a world championship treble. No other women’s team has previously won three consecutive titles in the 43-year history of the World Cup. Melanie Barbezat, Esther Neuschwander, Skip Terenzoni and Alina Patz have all edged Canadian Prince George, with 14 wins from 14 games.

The Swiss quartet made the bitter disappointment of the Olympics forgotten. In Beijing, the team finished fourth after dominating the quarter-finals with a score of 8:1. On Sunday, the captains of the successful Swiss team, Terenzoni and Patz, will answer questions from moderator Rainer Maria Salzgiber in the Sports Jigsaw.

Sports Panorama also addresses the following topics:

Julian Wanders: Marathon movie premiere

Julian Wanders, 26, is running the first marathon of his career in Paris on Sunday. The long-distance runner holds the European half-distance record and doesn’t just want to be there in Paris. He set himself a goal on the spot in less than two hours and ten minutes.

Program note

open box

close the box



Follow “Sports Panorama” on Sunday from 6 pm on SRF Zwei and here in the live broadcast.

Nina Kristen: Overcoming the Olympic Crisis

Shooter Nina Kristen fell into a deep hole after winning the Summer Games in Tokyo. She has now overcome her crisis and returns to the shooting range with pleasure and joy.

Afghan women players: Stranded in Albania while trying to escape

Sports have been banned for women since the Taliban took power in Afghanistan. 163 top athletes have fled the country. Instead of the promised future in Canada, they now have to hold out in an uncertain situation in Albania.



