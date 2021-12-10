Sunbreak Teaser-Trailer von The Game Awards • Nintendo Connect

Creepy new monsters and mysterious characters draw you to a land full of dangerous adventures: gado! The Sunbreak DLC is known as the “mega expansion” and it looks very promising. We will try to get a trial version. In the meantime, you can also use our own Monster Hunter Rise Review is reading.

subordinate Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak DLC will be available for Nintendo Switch and PC in the summer of 2022. Monster Hunter Rise Required to play this game. In September, Capcom announced that the base game would be released on January 12, 2022 for PC. You can try out the title in a free demo on Steam for PC starting October 13, 2021, if you haven’t already played the Nintendo Switch Up and Down version anyway. Will you stick with it or will you move to PC?

Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak Brings Nintendo Switch Edition owners from Monster Hunter Rise Also three other amiibo characters. It’s about the leading monster Malzeno, as well as the Palamute and Palico armor, inspired by the design of the monster, which you can unlock with the respective amiibo.