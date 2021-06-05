Summit in Geneva – Putin wants to “regulate the relationship” with Biden

The Russian president discussed a range of issues that he wants to raise with the United States. The US President also said what he would like to address.

Wants to find a way to improve bilateral relations with Joe Biden in Switzerland: Vladimir Putin at an economic forum in St. Petersburg. (June 4, 2021) Foto: Wladimir Smirnov / Sputnik / Kremlin (Keystone)

Russian President Vladimir Putin hopes that his summit meeting with US President Joe Biden will improve badly damaged relations with the United States. “We have to find a way to organize these relations, which are currently at a very weak level,” Putin said Friday at the St. Petersburg Economic Forum. Biden and Putin Meets on June 16 in Geneva.

“We will talk about strategic stability and the settlement of international conflicts,” Putin said. Topics of disarmament and the coronavirus pandemic, as well as environmental issues, will also be discussed. “We have no differences with the United States, they have only one: they want to stop our development and all other tensions stem from this situation,” Putin stressed.

The personal meeting comes in the midst of the biggest crisis in relations between the two countries in years. During the conversation, Biden also wants to address hacker attacks from Russia, the human rights situation and interference in US elections.

Agence France-Presse / Olly

