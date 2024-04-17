Summer Two: Marabou enters the summer with five aircraft leased from three partners

The holiday airline is relying on more of its own aircraft this summer, but is continuing to add overseas capacity. Marabou employees will not be on the flights.

Marabou is about to celebrate her first birthday. On April 15, 2023, Condor's little sister began flight operations with the first flight from Munich to Palma. Considering that Marabou is only a year old, the second airline from financial investor Attestor has already seen a lot, with the first few months being more than bumpy.

Marabou experienced major delays, had to use a wild mix of aircraft and caused significant customer dissatisfaction. The airline was only able to stabilize its flight operations throughout the year thanks to a specially formed work team. Now the airline is about to enter its second summer season.

Five aircraft from three airlines

Compared to last summer, when Marabu operated only one aircraft, the Estonian airline already has four Airbus A320neos in its fleet this summer. Two aircraft are stationed in Hamburg and Munich. An airline cannot fully operate without external capacity. “Marabu cooperates with seasonal partner airlines,” the airline told aeroTELEGRAPH.

Marabu leases five aircraft from three different airlines. European Air Charter remains a partner and supports the Estonian airline, which offers flights to and from Germany only, with two additional Airbus A320 aircraft from Hamburg. In Munich, the holiday airline relies on two Boeing 737-800 aircraft from Lithuanian charter airline ClassJet.

The language of the council is English

The third aircraft of the summer is an Airbus A320 from Bulgaria Air, a subsidiary of Bulgaria Air, and the aircraft will be based at Heraklion Airport on the Greek island of Crete. The plane will, among other things, make round trips to Leipzig, according to Marabou.

The airline says the Marabu product is available on all aircraft, but the planes are operated by employees of the company in question. As an Estonian airline, Marabu generally uses English on board – but also uses automated announcements to accommodate passengers who only speak German.