At night until this Sunday, daylight saving time has started. At two o’clock in Switzerland – as in most European countries – the clocks were set at three in the morning. According to the Federal Institute of Metrology (Metas), summer time ends on the last Sunday in October.

One issue that caused frequent manual changes of clocks on Sunday morning is becoming less common today: Most devices and clocks change the time independently, for example cell phones, computers, or radio alarms. However: for a clock in the oven or on the wall, a donkey bridge like “Spring Forward – Fall Backward” is still useful to know that the clocks advance in spring and back in the fall.

But do we still need summer and winter time? The possibility of canceling the seasonal timing change is a topic of political debate at the moment, especially in neighboring countries. So far, no decisions have been taken either at the European Union level or at the level of all individual countries. Icelanders are not affected by the whole situation: the clocks in Iceland have not changed since 1968, and the time is the same throughout the year.

Switzerland is waiting

According to METAS, Switzerland is following developments in neighboring countries and will carefully consider whether any adjustment to timing would make sense and would be in Switzerland’s best interest. Until further notice, current time regulations apply in any case.

With the introduction of Central European Time (CET) at the end of the nineteenth century and with the introduction of temporal change in 1980, the Federal Council and Parliament decided, primarily for economic reasons, in favor of a chronological organization corresponding to that of the neighboring countries. In the event of a different regulation, Switzerland would become a time island with consequences, particularly in commercial transactions, transport, tourism and communications.