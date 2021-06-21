Summer holidays in jeopardy as seven new countries add to the UK’s red list

After the latest government update, seven new countries have been added to the UK’s red list.
As the heat waves of the past few weeks have now turned into thunderstorms and rain, many dream of a sunny beach vacation.
But with the recent update of the travel list, it is unlikely for most people Cambridgeshire Live Reports.
In the latest government review, no new countries were added to the Green List, but seven countries were added to the United Kingdom’s Red List.
The countries involved are Egypt, Sri Lanka, Costa Rica, Bahrain, Sudan, Trinidad and Tobago and Afghanistan, where anyone traveling from these countries has to undergo hotel quarantine for a fee of £1,750 per person.
This increases the number of countries included in the Red List from 43 to 50.
The next government review of the UK’s travel list is due later this month, according to Downing Street.
“There is a three-week checkpoint, so the next checkpoint will arrive later this month,” the prime minister’s official spokesman told reporters on June 17.
The spokesman added that he expected this to be done by June 28 at the latest.
The latest travel review was announced on June 3, and the government said it would take place every three weeks, making June 24 the most likely date for the next review.
Red List Countries
Here is the full list of the 50 Red List countries:
Afghanistan
Angola
Argentina
the two seas
Bangladesh
Bolivia
Botswana
Brazil
Burundi
green cover
Chile
Colombia
Costa Rica
Democratic Republic of the Congo
Ecuador
Egypt
in Swaziland
Ethiopia
French Guiana
Guyana
in case
Kenya
Lesotho
Malawi
Mozambique
the moldive Islands
Namibia
Nepal
Sultanate of Oman
Pakistan
Panama
Paraguay
Peru
philippines
Qatar
Rwanda
Seychelles
Somalia
South Africa
Sudan
Suriname
Sri Lanka
Tanzania
Trinidad and Tobago
Turkey
United Arab Emirates (UAE)
Uruguay
Venezuela
Zambia
Zimbabwe