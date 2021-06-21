Summer holidays in jeopardy as seven new countries add to the UK’s red list

After the latest government update, seven new countries have been added to the UK’s red list.

As the heat waves of the past few weeks have now turned into thunderstorms and rain, many dream of a sunny beach vacation.

But with the recent update of the travel list, it is unlikely for most people Cambridgeshire Live Reports.

In the latest government review, no new countries were added to the Green List, but seven countries were added to the United Kingdom’s Red List.

The countries involved are Egypt, Sri Lanka, Costa Rica, Bahrain, Sudan, Trinidad and Tobago and Afghanistan, where anyone traveling from these countries has to undergo hotel quarantine for a fee of £1,750 per person.

This increases the number of countries included in the Red List from 43 to 50.

The next government review of the UK’s travel list is due later this month, according to Downing Street.

“There is a three-week checkpoint, so the next checkpoint will arrive later this month,” the prime minister’s official spokesman told reporters on June 17.

The spokesman added that he expected this to be done by June 28 at the latest.

The latest travel review was announced on June 3, and the government said it would take place every three weeks, making June 24 the most likely date for the next review.

Red List Countries

Here is the full list of the 50 Red List countries:

Afghanistan

Angola

Argentina

the two seas

Bangladesh

Bolivia

Botswana

Brazil

Burundi

green cover

Chile

Colombia

Costa Rica

Democratic Republic of the Congo

Ecuador

Egypt

in Swaziland

Ethiopia

French Guiana

Guyana

in case

Kenya

Lesotho

Malawi

Mozambique

the moldive Islands

Namibia

Nepal

Sultanate of Oman

Pakistan

Panama

Paraguay

Peru

philippines

Qatar

Rwanda

Seychelles

Somalia

South Africa

Sudan

Suriname

Sri Lanka

Tanzania

Trinidad and Tobago

Turkey

United Arab Emirates (UAE)

Uruguay

Venezuela

Zambia

Zimbabwe