Sumer saves two penalties, Elvedi scores – Lewandowski with three

Jan Sommer saved two penalties against Leverkusen.Photo: cornerstone

Gladbach – Leverkusen 1: 2

Swiss goalkeeper Jan had a very bitter evening summer. The goalkeeper showed a great match against Bayer Leverkusen and saved penalty kicks against both Patrick Schick and Kerem Demirbay.

Sommer saves a penalty kick for Schick (50) Video: streamja

Sumer saves a second penalty.Video: streamja

But Sommer’s actions were not helpful in the end, because Gladbach was again punished for chronic weakness in set-pieces and conceded from a corner kick and one from a free kick.

0:1 for Andrich (51.)Video: streamja

0:2 for a check (74)Video: streamja

Gladbach’s only goal was scored by Niko Elvedi, Sommer’s colleague in Nati, in the 81st minute.

1:2 by Elvedi (81.)Video: streamja

Borussia Moenchengladbach – Bayer Leverkusen 1:2 (0:0)

rip: 51. Andrich 0: 1. 74. Shake 0: 2. 81- Elvedic 1: 2.

Notes: Borussia Mönchengladbach with Sumer, Elvedi and Embolo, without Zacharias (injured). 49. Sommer takes a penalty kick from Schick. 88. Summer saves Demirbay’s foul penalty.

Cologne – Bayern 0: 4

Bayern Munich responded to their home defeat to Moenchengladbach with a 4-0 win in Cologne. The distance between the leader Bayern Munich and the chaser Borussia Dortmund Still at six points.

Bayern brilliantly solved a difficult task at FC Cologne, who recently won three consecutive league matches. In the first 25 minutes, coach Julian Nagelsmann’s team laid the foundation to win with two goals from Robert Lewandowski and Corentin Tolisso. The Polish top scorer also scored 22 and 23 goals this season in the second half Bundesliga.

See also Lots of praise for the former YB coach after the start of the season 0:1 by Lewandowski (9)Video: streamja

0:2 by Tolisso (25)Video: streamja

0:3 Lewandowski (62)Video: streamja

0:4 by Lewandowski (74)Video: streamja

cologne – Bayern Munich 0:4 (0:2)

rip: 11. Lewandowski 0: 1. 25. Tolisso 0: 2. 63. Lewandowski 0: 3. 74. Lewandowski 0: 4.

Stuttgart – Leipzig 0:2

RB Leipzig stays on the international court thanks to his victory in Stuttgart. The leading man was again Frenchman Christopher Nkunku. First he got a penalty for Silva’s lead, and he scored the second goal himself in a superb manner.

0:1 penalty by Silva (11)Video: streamja

0:2 by Nkunku (70th place)Video: streamja

Union Berlin – Hoffenheim 2:1

Union Berlin and coach Urs Fischer cemented their place at the top of the standings with a 2-1 home win over Hoffenheim. The winning goal was scored by midfielder Grisha Brommel in the 73rd minute. Al-Ittihad did not lose in four matches in the tournament.

0:1 own goal by Baumgartel (16)Video: streamja

1:1 by Voglsammer (22)Video: streamja

2:1 by Prömel (73.)Video: streamja

Stuttgart – Leipzig 0:2 (0:1)

rip: 11. Andre Silva (Hand Punishment) 0: 1. 70 – Nkunku 0: 2.

Mainz 1-0 Bochum

Sylvain Widmer and his team Mainz returned to victory after two recent defeats. In a tough match against VFL Bochum, center back Jeremiah Saint-Just scored the only goal of the match.

1:0 for Saint-Just (48)Video: streamja

Mainz 1-0 Bochum (0-0)

Tor: 48. Saint-Vere 1: 0. –

Notes: Mainz with Widmer. 32. Goalkeeper Zentner (Mainz) saved a penalty kick from Boulter.

Wolfsburg – Hertha 0-0

There were no goals in the match between Wolfsburg and Hertha Berlin. Both teams are still ranked 13th and 14th, just above the relegation zones. Renato Steffen was allowed to play for just over an hour at Wolfsburg, and Kevin Mbabo was just a substitute.

Photo: cornerstone

Wolfsburg – Hertha BSC 0: 0

Notes: VfL Wolfsburg finished 63rd with Stephen (waived) without Mbabo (substitute).

Gladbach Leverkusen

The game starts at 6:30 pm.

schedule