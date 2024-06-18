Suddenly Hamilton dominated Formula 1 practice in Canada

Record Formula 1 world champion Lewis Hamilton set the fastest lap in the final practice session before the Canadian Grand Prix. The British Mercedes driver finished well ahead of world champion Max Verstappen at Red Bull after rain and cold on Friday, the session becoming the first serious test in Montreal.

Record world champion Lewis Hamilton dominated the third free practice session for the Canadian Grand Prix and set the fastest time by a wide margin. The Briton set the fastest lap in the Mercedes at 1:12.549 minutes and finished ahead of defending champion Max Verstappen (NED), who was around four tenths of a second slower than Hamilton in the Red Bull. His British colleague George Russell concluded the strong result for Mercedes with third place.

The early evening session was the first this weekend to be held under normal conditions on a dry track. In practice on Friday, rain and cold caused problems and shortened the track time. Teams typically use modules to collect data. Fast laps and race simulations alternate so that teams want to find the perfect setup as possible. This had to be done quickly in the third training round.

Leclerc at Ferrari ‘too slow’

Mercedes put in a surprisingly strong performance, while things went even worse for Ferrari. Charles Leclerc (Monaco) came in tenth place, and Carlos Sainz (Spain) only came in twelfth place. “We’re really slow,” Monaco winner Leclerc said over the radio to the pits. The McLaren team, which had been very fast recently, finished fifth and seventh with Oscar Piastri (Australia) and Lando Norris (Great Britain).

Aston Martin, with local hero Lance Stroll and veteran Fernando Alonso (Spain), also managed to keep up with the race surprisingly well. Stroll finished fourth, while Alonso finished eighth. Emmerich’s Nico Hulkenberg finished 17th and was slower than Danish Haas teammate Kevin Magnussen, who finished 11th.

Qualifying will take place in Montreal in the evening (10pm CET), when rain is expected again. The ninth race of the Formula 1 season takes place on Sunday (8pm CEST/bothSky).