Study suggests that espresso coffee can prevent Alzheimer’s disease

from: Julian Gutmann, Michaela Brehm

Coffee can be more than just a delicious beverage. Researchers suggest a possible link to the prevention of Alzheimer’s disease.

Fulda – A small, powerful coffee, espresso has always had a cult status. It is often served after a heavy meal to promote digestion. However, many coffee lovers appreciate its taste and enjoy it regardless of the time of day or meals.

Coffee can have positive effects on health

One translation of espresso is “pressed” – referring to the production process. With a lot of pressure, hot water is forced through finely ground coffee beans, or so the experts call it extractor. Fine grinding of the beans allows the aromas to be better transferred to the espresso. In comparison, filter coffee powder is coarser and releases less aromatics.

In addition to its many flavors, espresso also contains health-promoting ingredients © Pond5 Images/ IMAGO

There is a common misconception that caffeine is the main ingredient in coffee. In fact, coffee is made up of about 50% polysaccharides, that is, complex sugars made up of linked simple sugars such as glucose, Welt.de reports. In addition, coffee contains a variety of other substances – biochemists are said to have already identified more than 700 of them. Some of these ingredients can have positive effects on humans health impact, He writes fr.de.

The euphoric effect is said to help prevent depression, at least when taken in moderation. Research also suggests that people who drink coffee regularly are less likely to do so Cardiovascular diseases such as stroke and heart attacks And also on Diabetes He suffers. This can have a life-extending effect. In addition, the risk of developing neurodegenerative diseases such as Alzheimer’s disease can be reduced through regular consumption of coffee. This is what the results of research… Journal of Agriculture and Food Chemistry Posted.

A research team led by Roberto Terra from the Department of Biotechnology at the University of Verona in Italy examined the effects of ingredients found in espresso coffee on brain structure. In the laboratory, scientists were able to prove that some components in espresso can prevent the accumulation of so-called tau proteins, e.g Multidrug resistant mentioned. It is believed that the accumulation of these proteins promotes the development of Alzheimer’s disease.

The study suggests that ingredients found in espresso coffee can prevent Alzheimer’s disease

In their study, the researchers mixed the components of espresso, caffeine, trigonelline, genistein, and theobromine with tau proteins. He said that as the concentration of espresso extracts increased, shortening of the clumped tau fibers could be demonstrated. Multidrug resistant tracking.

“These findings provide new insights into the neuroprotective potential of espresso and suggest molecular frameworks for developing therapeutics,” the study authors said. However, this study cannot clearly prove whether espresso has a positive effect on human brain health Diseases How can Alzheimer’s disease be reliably prevented?

This article only contains general information about the health topic in question and is therefore not intended for self-diagnosis, treatment or medication. It does not, in any way, replace a visit to a doctor. Our editorial team is not permitted to answer individual questions about medical conditions.