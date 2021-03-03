Strong Earthquake – Strong Earthquake Hits Greece – News

A magnitude 6.2 earthquake jolted northern Greece on Wednesday.

According to the Athens Geodynamic Institute, the epicenter was 20 km south of the town of Ilasuna in the center of the country.

The earthquake was felt by Greek seismologists in large parts of the country.

“It was a big earthquake, and we do not know its consequences yet,” Efthimis Lekas, an expert, told the state-run ERT. The epicenter was about ten kilometers below the earth’s surface in the small town of Ternavus. The earthquake was felt shortly after noon across the mainland, including Athens.

Thousands of residents took to the streets, according to ERT and news portals. Police and firefighters as well as local authorities are looking for damage or injuries. “The earthquake was strong and it lasted for a long time,” district governor Costas Agurastos said on state television. So far, there is no information on the injuries.

Residents of the nearby city of Larissa were asked not to enter their homes for the next two hours because the first earthquake was followed by two strong aftershocks of 5 magnitude.