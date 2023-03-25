Strikes and protests in France: Macron called on Charles III. out of place

In light of strikes and demonstrations in France, the long-planned state visit of the new British king was postponed. This shows how escalated the situation is.

Paris. With the French president and the British monarch driving down the Champs-Elysées in Paris together, then dining in the Hall of Mirrors at the Palace of Versailles as people across France vehemently demonstrated against pension reforms – the Elysee Palace wanted to avoid such disturbing images. On Friday, he announced the scheduled state visit of Charles III. And his wife, Camilla, in light of strikes and protests the next day, Tuesday. The decision came after a phone call between the King and President Emmanuel Macron. The request to set a new date came from Macron, as he confirmed on the sidelines of the European Union summit in Brussels. “We have to organize that when things calm down again,” he said.

Read more after the announcement

Read more after the announcement

It was already planned that the royal couple would visit Paris and Bordeaux from Sunday to Wednesday and then continue on to Germany. The second part of the trip to Berlin and Hamburg will also be held. It will not be the first official visit of the new king of the United Kingdom to Paris, as is customary. Because it was also the first foreign travel destination for his mother, Elizabeth, as Crown Princess in 1948. This was something he was proud of in France, which was an enthusiast of the royal family. They were also hoping for a signal to improve relations between the two countries, which are at a low point as a result of Brexit.

“What an image our country gives”

Reaction to the cancellation ranged from disappointment to triumph, depending on your point of view. Republican leader Eric Ciotti called them “unfortunate”: “What an image you give our country that doesn’t even guarantee the security of a head of state!” Left-wing politician François Ruffin complained that the French president had been on the phone with Charles. 3. But not with unions; He listens to foreign monarchs, but not to French workers. “The monarchy is being shaken,” said Clementine Ottin, a friend of Ruffin’s party, referring to repeated accusations that Macron had a royalist air.

Read more after the announcement

Read more after the announcement

The cancellation can be read as an acknowledgment that the situation in the country threatens to spiral out of control. On Wednesday, the 45-year-old was confident and relaxed in a TV interview. Two days earlier, his government narrowly escaped a vote of no confidence after parliament passed a controversial pension reform to prevent a potential rejection. But Macron wanted to look ahead: “I am sure we will succeed in cooperating for the country’s future.” He falsely claimed that the unions did not present any counter-proposals during the reform negotiations. The fact that he mentioned the resistance against it at the same time as the January 2021 storming of the US Capitol has angered opponents of reform.

King Charles III’s visit to France must be postponed due to protests State visit of King Charles III. In France it was postponed due to violent protests over pensions. © Source: dpa

When the situation in France should calm down: Not at all certain

According to the Home Office, more than a million people took part in another day of nationwide protests Thursday, with the CGT union numbering 3.5 million. There have been riots for days. And in Bordeaux, the door of the town hall was burned on Friday evening at the Lorient police station in Brittany, and violent clashes took place with the police in other cities. In Paris, rubbish that has been piling up on the streets for nearly three weeks as a result of a garbage collectors’ strike is on fire. More than 440 police officers have been injured, but law enforcement officers are also accused of using excessive force against protesters. Memories of brutal protests are occasionally awakened by the yellow vests.

Macron’s environment has recently raised doubts about his ability to muster enough security forces for two major events – the protests and his planned state visit. The second one has not been canceled, just postponed. When and how the situation in France will calm down seems not entirely certain at the moment. Macron spoke of the “beginning of summer” on Friday.