Striker after Turkey win – Seferovic: “I would like to play against Belgium” – Sports

On Monday evening, the national team will move (again) from Baku to Rome. Before leaving, Seferovich’s guard spoke to the media.

The next day, Haris Seferovic presented himself very relieved 3-1 victory over Turkey Swiss journalists in a virtual exchange. The relief was noticeable for the scorer, who made it 1-0 early. Sovereign’s success and successful appearance – as a team and as an individual – were good.

“The criticism kept us going,” said the Benfica striker. This means criticism from fans and the press after 0:3 against Italy The crew was bombed. But not only: “We players among ourselves motivated each other as well.” No one on the team was happy to perform against the Squadra Azzurra.

Seferovic believes that the experience of the last three tournaments – the 2014 World Cup, the 2016 European Championship and the 2018 World Cup – would have helped them in their “last chance match”. And: “Everyone tried in some way alone against Italy. Against Turkey we played as a team again. It is only possible as a team.”

Good memories of Belgium

Even if Switzerland was counting on the support of other groups to advance, the Round of 16 was already a topic in the journalists’ pool. When asked what opponent Seferovich wanted, there was a clear answer. “I would like to play against Belgium,” said the 29-year-old from Surrey.

On the other hand, you love playing against big countries and have fond memories of the Belgians (Seferovic notes the 5:2 success in the Nations League in November 2018, when the striker scored three times after being 0:2; red.). The other reason is personal. “Jan Vertonghen, a colleague of mine at Benfica, plays with the Belgians.”

It will be clear whether there will be a round of 16 duels between Switzerland and Belgium – or between Seferovic and Vertonghen – in the upcoming European Championship matches. The Swiss striker will be watching them with great interest.