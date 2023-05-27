Dominic Stricker is still coming to his first Grand Slam show stone key

The Swiss team at the French Open is growing again. While Simona Waltert made it to main plate via qualification, Dominic Stricker advanced as a lucky loser.

Stricker missed his first Grand Slam tournament with a defeat in the third and final round of qualifying on Thursday. Now the 20-year-old from Berne, who won the junior tournament in Paris in 2020, has taken advantage of both cancellation and luck. As one of three lucky losers, the world number 116 meets American Tommy Ball, ranked 16th on the seed list, in the first round.

Walter with three wins in the main draw

Like Stricker, Simona Waltert (WTA 127) is about to make her major championship debut. The 22-year-old from Graubünden won her third qualifying match with a score of 6:2, 4:6, 6:4 against France’s Elsa Jacquemot (WTA 175), who was nearly 50 places worse. Waltert’s first-round opponent Elisabeth Mandlick (WTA 118) of the United States also had to qualify.

Another Swiss qualifier, Ylena In-Albon (WTA 148), also meets an American. If the 24-year-old from Valais wins his opener against Claire Liu (WTA 100), it will be a duel with top-seeded defending champion Iga Swiatek in the second round.

Bencic vs. Lucky Loser

No. 1 ranked Swiss player Belinda Bencic (WTA 12) will start with Russia’s Elena Oansjan (WTA 134), who advanced as a lucky loser.

He already knew Gilles Teichmann’s opponent (Sarah Errani), Stan Wawrinka’s opponent (Albert Ramos-Vinolas) and Mark-Andrea Haussler’s opponent (Daniel Altmaier) on Thursday after a draw.

