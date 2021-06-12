Stranger Things will take the helm at SMITE this summer

The battlefield of the gods is preparing to cross over to the other side. Starting July 13th, Netflix special Stranger Things will be playing Heroes and Beasts in the SMITE video game.

With a new Battle Pass in SMITE, Stranger Things fans will be able to transform themselves into Elfi, Hopper and two of the series’ fearsome creatures: Demogorgon and Mind Flayer. Can these legendary series characters take on the gods of mythology such as Hades, Loki and Ares?

In addition, players can expect a shocking surprise on the popular arena map: the arena has simply been transferred to a mysterious world on the other side.

The Stranger Things Battle Pass will allow SMITE players to transform Skylla into Elfi and use her Kinetic power. Apollo is absolutely unmistakable for Jim Hopper, Hawkins Police Chief, with his hat and two pistols.

If you like it a little freakishly, you can turn yourself into one of two monsters of the legendary series. Bakasura, devouring everything, developed a passion for spirits and became the Demogorgon of Stranger Things. Known as the Mind Flayer, the creature from the other side is a nightmare avatar and can be played as a skin for Silvanus.

All of these skins are practically new characters, with new models, animations, and special effects. For Elfi and Hopper, players can also unlock an alternate Prestige Edition: Starcourt-Elfi features the series’ heroine in an outfit every fan of the series will remember. The Hawaii-Hopper pays tribute to the infamous Hawaiian shirt the police chief wore from season three.

Stranger Things Battle Pass provides players with many other themed items. To go to the higher levels, players do not need to do anything other than play SMITE. Some rewards can be unlocked completely free of charge, including global avatar and emoji. Battle Pass can be purchased for a chance to unlock all Stranger Things content. Hopper Apollo is available to play immediately after purchase.

The other side’s mysterious dimension has made its way into the SMITE Arena, the popular and action-packed 5v5 mode. Monsters, servants, walls, floor, background of the entire arena spoiled by the impact of the other side, the mind flyer loomed in the sky above the battle.

The Stranger Things Battle Pass continues SMITE’s successful series of crossover projects. In recent years, Battle Passes have been released in collaboration with Avatar – The Lord of the Elements, Ninja Turtles, RWBY and Monstercat. The response from the fan community has been very positive.

This crossover now provides fans with the perfect opportunity to immerse themselves in the atmosphere of the series and learn about the popular and free Mythology MOBA from Hi-Rez Studios.

SMITE’s unique blend of action and strategy has brought over 35 million players to the battlefield of gods. In SMITE, players slip into the role of well-known characters from mythology. New avatars are regularly added to over 100 different avatars from all over the world. The game is free to play and available on PC, Xbox One and Xbox Series X | S, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5 and Nintendo Switch.

The full Stranger Things x SMITE crossover will be revealed on SMITE’s update show on June 23 from 9:00PM CEST twitch.tv/SMITEGame .



