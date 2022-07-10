Stranger Things season finale: Metallica hit the charts – Entertainment

Joseph Quinn plays Eddie Monson in Stranger Things. Photo: © 2022 Netflix, Inc.





More than 35 years after its release, Metallica’s song “Master of Puppets” has been topping the US and UK charts. Here’s why: The 1986 song appeared on the finale of the fourth season of Stranger Things.

After Kate Bush’s “Running Up That Hill (A Deal with God)”, Stranger Things made another hit of the ’80s on the charts. Metallica’s 1986 hit “Master of Puppets” enjoyed renewed success on the UK and US charts more than 35 years after it played in the fourth season of the Netflix series. The character Eddie Monson (Joseph Quinn, 29) picks up the guitar in the loop and performs the song.

Metallica breaks into Spotify charts

In the US Spotify Top 50 “Master of Puppets” is currently ranked 12th, in Great Britain In fifteenth place. In the world’s top 50 From the streaming service, the eight-minute song Metallica can look forward to number 26. In Germany, “Master of Puppets” has not yet reached the charts.

Metallica player Robert Trujillo (57) Advertise via InstagramThat his 17-year-old son Tai worked with him on the remake of the song for the series. There the musician wrote: “This is my son! Proud of you, Tai.”

The final two episodes of the fourth season of “Stranger Things” were released on Netflix on July 1 and immediately set new records. According to reports, there was sometimes such a rush that users were temporarily unable to use Netflix.





