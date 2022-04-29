Strabag 2021 with a strong increase in profits – Deripaska disappears empty-handed

For 2021, Austria’s largest construction company plans to pay a dividend of 2 euros per share – this is just over 1.90 euros the previous year and, according to CFO Christian Harder, corresponds to a dividend yield of 5.7 percent and a payout ratio of about 35 percent. For 2019, the yield was halved to 90 cents due to the pandemic that began in spring 2020.

Distributions to Deripaska are currently prohibited

The oligarch Deripaska is denied reparations due to Western sanctions against Russia for the attack on Ukraine. CEO Thomas Bertel said at the online balance sheet press conference that the main reason behind the increase in profits last year was that “we were able to build in Austria year-round in 2021”. At the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, as of mid-March 2020, about 1,000 construction sites in Germany were down for several weeks.

According to the CEO, the main factor driving the profits was “improvements in building construction and civil engineering in Germany, for which we operate under the Züblin name”, positive development in real estate and the two major projects of Strabag dealing with it in Great Britain.