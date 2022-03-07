Stowden »Sky Jumping Hill Archive» skisprungschanzen.com

.

Stoten Sky Slide:

Q Point: About 40 m Mountain log: 43.0 m (141 ft) (Sigurd Hansen 01/24/1912) Tower height: 38.7 m

More Sky Jumps: K20 Mats: No. Year of construction: 1911 Canceled year: 1914 Status: Torn Integrations: 42.921867, -89.204617 ⁇





Up

Story:

Sky jumping in Stoten dates back to the 19th century and is associated with Norwegian immigration activities, which later found its way to Wisconsin in large numbers. In 1898, a competition was organized on a hill near the academy in which John Sunby reached 143 feet in three jumps in total.



In 1910, the first plans were made to build a new ski jump that would surpass the ski jump on Chippewa Falls. The steel structure reached a height of 127 feet and was commissioned on February 1, 1911 in a public competition with the best jumpers in the country. The jump, which was watched by 6,500 spectators, was won by Oscar Gundersen who jumped 134 and 135 feet. The U.S. record for the same jumper at Chippewa Falls was 4 feet.



American champions and record holders also competed in the following events: Anders Hougan (later Olympic champion) and his brother Lars, one of the pioneers of the famous ski jumping Dorges Hemstweight and Francis Kembe with German roots.



At the competition on January 24, 1912, Sigurd Hanson set a new mountain record (141 feet) in front of 3,500 spectators. Despite repeated attempts by the best jumpers, no one was able to improve this record. The world record holder, Rockner Omtweed, lost the interstate match on February 28, 1914 – probably the last on the Stoten Sky slide.



A few months later, on May 11, a hurricane destroyed the largest inland tower and ended the young history of spectacular ski jumps.



According to the findings of Fryer Smith, who studied the history of the Stoten ski jump, there was a landing slope of this facility between 1315 and 1401 Scotland Drive. It was planned to build a small ridge nearby in the 1920s, and little is known about it.

Source: “Stotten Sky Jump”. Stotton Public Library

Up

01/24/1912: 43.0 m (141 ft) Sigurd Hansen 02/01/1911: 41.2 m (135 ft) Oscar Gundersen

Up

Advertising:

Up

Comments:

Up

Social bookmarks