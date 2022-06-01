Storm storm sweeps the shores of the Italian Adriatic with it

The Italian Adriatic coast was hit by a storm over the weekend. This shredded tons of sand, deck chairs and umbrellas into the sea.
Visitors to Italy’s Adriatic coast usually expect plenty of sun and pristine beaches. There was a storm surge on Saturday But travelers now And beach wrench operators are in the works.
The cold north wind Bora is not only bad weather Care, but whole parts of The coast in the sea cracked. Umbrellas, sun loungers and even the towers of lifeguards were washed away.
30,000 cubic meters of sand pulled into the sea
In Bibione, a few kilometers east of Venice, a step about one meter high has also formed in the sand. “Two rows of parachutes slid down. Gianfranco Pratavera told Austrian newspaper Kronen Zeitung that a conservative estimate was 30,000 cubic meters of lost sand.
“More than a kilometer of coastline has disappeared into the sea.” For Pratavira, chief operator of Bibione Spagia beach, the situation is catastrophic.
As the manager of the beach in Jesolo, closest to Venice, Alessandro Iguadala, complained to the daily Il Gazzettino: “ Tourists come in drovesand we have no beach to offer.” The municipality is working under time pressure to refill the beach with sandy stock.
