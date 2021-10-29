Storm on the island – Hurricane approaching Sicily

– A whirlwind towards Sicily is approaching Heavy rains led to several firefighting operations on the island. According to meteorologists, the storm is expected to worsen.

Vehicles can no longer continue on a flooded street in Catania. Photography: Orita Scardino (Ansa/Zuma/AP/Keystone/28. October 2021)

Storms in eastern Sicily are causing great concern to the population and the authorities. Rescue workers deployed to Catania and Syracuse about 160 times in 24 hours, the fire brigade announced on Twitter Friday morning. Three people have already lost their lives due to the storm.

The head of the Sicilian Civil Protection Authority, Salvo Cucina, said Friday on public television station Rai 1, that it rained intensified overnight on the Italian island. A hurricane was moving towards the island. In the Air Force’s weather report, meteorologists forecast heavy rain and strong winds on Friday.

Pictures can be seen on social media documenting the extent of the storm. The lecture hall at the University of Catania was flooded.

A resident of a small town at the foot of the Etna volcano told dpa on Friday morning that the situation there was fine. It is most dangerous south of Catania in Syracuse and Augusta, where waters have inundated streets, ANSA news agency reported. According to “Corriere della Sera,” 80 families in Augusta were cut off from the outside world by the influx of water.

Three people have died in Sicily during the storms and floods that have occurred in the past few days. Water blocks in Catania caused massive damage and carried entire cars. Mayor Salvo Pugliese closed schools, non-essential shops and offices. The Catania beach promenade must also remain closed on Friday, as storms are feared.

(continued update)

SDA/fal

Found an error?Report now.