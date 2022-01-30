Storm Malik kills two in the UK

Residents of a village near Odense in Denmark fill sandbags to protect themselves from rising waters caused by Storm Malik. Photo: dpa

A storm with winds of up to 140 kilometers per hour sweeps across Great Britain and Denmark. Two people have already died.

At least two people have died in the UK as a result of Storm Malik.

A nine-year-old boy was killed in Wynothdale, central England, when a tree fell on him. A man traveling with him was seriously injured. Police in the British part of the country said a 60-year-old woman was killed in the coastal city of Aberdeen, eastern Scotland, by a falling tree. Wind speeds in the area were measured at 140 kilometers per hour. Across the country, more than 130,000 homes and businesses were temporarily without power due to the blackout.

Storm also in Denmark

While he met “Malik” in Denmark. 10,000 rescue workers were on standby there, Ritzau reported. In Fredriksund, 20 people dependent on day care have been moved to safe places as a precaution, TV2 reported. If there were floods, the supply of these people could not be guaranteed, it was said as the reason. On the island of New Zealand, where the capital Copenhagen is also located, almost all regional train services have been suspended as a precaution. The Oresund Bridge, which connects Copenhagen to Sweden, has been closed. There was also storm damage in Norway: in the village of Vaksdal near Bergen, almost an entire football field collapsed.

In Scotland, the Met Office warned of more strong winds and heavy rain, despite Malik’s departure. A new storm was forming in the north of the British Isles, which the authorities had been calling “Carrie”.

dpa