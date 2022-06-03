Stones and Munich: more than just a business relationship?

Who invented rock music? The Rolling Stones, one of the longest serving companies in the field, undoubtedly played a large role in it. The legendary band, whose original lineup included only two members part of the current lineup, Glimmer Twins singer Mick Jagger and guitarist Keith Richards, has not only released classic rock songs like Sympathy for SatanAnd the Gimme’s Shelter And the (I can’t get no) Satisfaction. The boys also set standards in terms of behavior, behavior, and dress codes for rock stars. This year, the Stones, as their fans call them for short, celebrate their 60th birthday.

It may be a coincidence that the band is now coming to Munich on their European tour (Stone Tour) after starting in Madrid. In fact, the “bad boys of rock and roll” and the state capital have more in common than you might think.

Circus Kron, Ballenberg, Schlöndorff

The Stones first played in Munich in 1965 at the “Bravo Blitz Tour” at Circus Kron. The Beatles, the great rivals of the Stones, paid homage to the state capital a little later, namely in June 1966.

At the concert at Circus Crone, there was also model Anita Palenberg, who immediately fell in love with Stones guitarist Brian Jones. When she met the boy with the Prince Brave hairstyle backstage, it was all about her. The two became a couple, Ballenberg moved to London and moved to Keith Richards after contact with Jones ended.