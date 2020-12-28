Stocks point to gains after Trump signed a $ 900 billion economic aid package

The future of US stockss They point to gains after President Trump signed a $ 900 billion economic aid package, helping to reduce uncertainty as governments reimposed travel and business restrictions in response to the novel coronavirus variable and merchants returning from the long Christmas holiday in the last few days trading before the new year. .

On Wall Street, the S&P 500 rose 0.4% to 3,703.06 on Thursday, the last trading day before Christmas. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.2% to 30,199.87. The Nasdaq Composite Index rose 0.3% to 12804.73.

Investors have encouraged the development of vaccines for the Coronavirus, but this optimism is dampened by the discovery of the new, more contagious alternative.

Equities face 3 threats in the coming year: Goldman Sachs

Trump signed the measure, which also includes money for other government jobs through September, despite expressing frustration that $ 600 of the public’s payments were not greater. His signature after last-minute objections helped remove uncertainty as travel and business restrictions threaten to weigh on global economic activity.

“The stimulus balloon will allow markets to better navigate the number of new air pockets appearing on the radar due to the latest variant of the virus,” Axi’s Stephen Innes said in a report.

Asian stock markets rose on Monday after the actions of the US president. Shanghai, Tokyo and Hong Kong advanced as merchants return to work after the three-day Christmas weekend.

The Shanghai Composite Index rose 0.3% to 3,406.69 and the Nikkei 225 in Tokyo rose 0.5% to 26,798.62. Hang Seng Hong Kong is up less than 0.1% at 26391.20.

Meanwhile in Hong Kong, Chinese e-commerce giant Alibaba Group announced that it is expanding share buybacks from $ 6 billion to $ 10 billion. Alibaba shares are down 7% after last week’s announcement of an antitrust investigation and the suspension of Ant Group’s debut on the stock market, an online financial platform in which Alibaba has a 33% stake.

In Seoul, the Kospi index rose 0.4% to 2817.79 while the Indian Sensex opened 0.06% higher at 47,230.55.

Singapore and Jakarta also advanced. Australian markets were closed.

On Monday, South Korea reported its first cases of the new type in three people who had arrived from Britain. Over the weekend, Japan also reported cases and re-imposed entry restrictions on non-resident foreigners into the country. It also said that Japanese residents and foreigners alike will be required to show coronavirus test results upon arrival and observe quarantine.

In energy markets, benchmark US crude lost 7 cents to $ 48.16 a barrel in electronic trading on the New York Mercantile Exchange. On Thursday, the contract rose 11 cents to close at $ 48.23. Brent crude, the basis of global oil pricing, slipped 12 cents to $ 51.22 a barrel in London. It rose 9 cents the previous session to 51.29 dollars a barrel.

The dollar fell to 103.54 yen from 103.68 yen on Friday. The euro rose to $ 1.2216 from $ 1.2180.