Stock indices in Canada rose at the end of today’s session; The S&P/TSX Index is up 0.05% on Investing.com

© Reuters. Stock indices in Canada rose at the end of today’s session; S&P/TSX up 0.05%



Investing.com – Canadian stocks rallied after the close on Friday as gains rallied in ,,, and prices rose.

That added 0.05% at close of trade in Toronto.

The best offers of the season are ahead Capstone Mining Company (TSX :), which rose 4.67% or 0.25 points and traded at 5.60 at the close. Global Village Farms Company Meanwhile, TSX: added 4.65% or 0.39 points to close at 8.78. Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd (TSX: up 4.37% or 25.95 points at 620.00 at the close of trading.

Worst performance of the season Boyd Group Income Fund (TSX:) which fell by 2.83% or 5.82 points to close at 199.50 at the close. Americas Lithium Corporation (TSX 🙂 It fell 1.59% or 0.59 pips to close at 36.60. Shopify Inc (TSX:) stock fell 1.44%, or 26.45 points, to 1,813.55.

Advances outnumbered decliners by 534 shares versus 321 and 126 closed unchanged on the Toronto Stock Exchange.

Shares of Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd (TSX 🙂 hit a 52-week high. Gain 4.37% or 25.95 to 620.00.

Which measures the implied volatility of S&P/TSX options, rose 4.58% to 13.94.

Gold futures for February delivery rose 0.01%, or 0.25, to $1,810.10 an ounce. Elsewhere in commodity trading, crude oil for February delivery rose 1.32%, or 0.96, to $73.72 a barrel, while Brent oil for March was down 0.10%, or 0.08, to trade at $76.52 a barrel.

CAD/USD rose 0.03% to 0.7807 while CAD/EUR rose 0.23% to 0.6904.

US Dollar Index futures declined 0.02% to 96.035.